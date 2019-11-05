Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 11,445 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Plains GP worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Plains GP by 88.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Plains GP by 69.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 245,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 19.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 989,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

