Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 14,062 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. 852,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,659,932. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.