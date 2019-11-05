Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,110 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,631,000 after purchasing an additional 167,690 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 429,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,710 shares of company stock worth $2,122,381. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 74,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,137. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

