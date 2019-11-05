TokenPay Trading Down 14.9% This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Liquid. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $89,785.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00041118 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00065424 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00087652 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,394.31 or 1.00461729 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000585 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002044 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,605,208 coins and its circulating supply is 16,428,462 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Liquid and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

