Torex Gold Resources Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Cormark issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$201.59 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of TXG opened at C$19.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.82. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.83 and a 12 month high of C$21.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Elizabeth Stephen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$207,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,400.82. Also, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.51, for a total transaction of C$410,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,073,934.08.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

