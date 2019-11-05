Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 19552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

TS.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torstar from C$1.10 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Torstar from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Torstar alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.