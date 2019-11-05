TPI Composites (TPIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. TPI Composites has set its FY 2020 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $-0.23–0.18 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPIC opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of 264.75 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

In other TPI Composites news, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.79. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 67,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,895.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

