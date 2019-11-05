Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 20,598 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,059% compared to the average daily volume of 652 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYMC. BidaskClub downgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Symantec has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $223,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYMC. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Symantec by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 74,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Symantec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Symantec by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 252,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

