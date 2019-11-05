Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.50 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRNS. ValuEngine downgraded Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. 33,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Transcat has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Transcat by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

