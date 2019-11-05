TransEnterix (TRXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect TransEnterix to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million.

Shares of TRXC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,094. TransEnterix has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

TRXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

