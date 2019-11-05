Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.93.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.50. 67,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,027. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day moving average is $145.82. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.