Tredegar (TG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $248.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of Tredegar stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 65,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.67. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $673.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

