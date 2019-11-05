Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Issues Earnings Results

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.63. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Get Trevena alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TRVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.