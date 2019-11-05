TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPH. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TPH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 1,595,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,207,000 after buying an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,434,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 85.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,542,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,570,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth $40,899,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.