TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts have commented on TNET shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.81. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $308,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,478,075.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T bought 183,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,717,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,416 shares of company stock worth $5,864,880. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 98.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,359,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.