Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trinseo updated its FY19 guidance to $3.23-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 1,215,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,699. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In related news, insider Frank A. Bozich acquired 15,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.