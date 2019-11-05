Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TBK. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

TBK stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $822.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $113,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $100,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

