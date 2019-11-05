TrueCar (TRUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. TrueCar has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $348.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TRUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of TrueCar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.