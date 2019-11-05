Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tucows from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tucows from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tucows has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Tucows alerts:

Shares of TCX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.53. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,123. The stock has a market cap of $592.25 million, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. Tucows has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tucows by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tucows by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in Tucows by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,562,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,600,000 after buying an additional 305,262 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Tucows in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tucows by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,331,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.