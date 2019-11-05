Tweedy Browne Co LLC Acquires 3,015,030 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015,030 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 7.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.21% of Unilever worth $214,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UN. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 811,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,689. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

