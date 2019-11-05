Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 3.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $91,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 127,136 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,213 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. 4,444,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

