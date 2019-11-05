Tweedy Browne Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,989. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nomura decreased their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Carnival to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

