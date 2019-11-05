Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) & Qutoutiao (NYSE:QTT) Head to Head Comparison

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter 47.67% 6.07% 4.09% Qutoutiao -55.72% -225.76% -97.72%

Risk & Volatility

Twitter has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Twitter and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 4 23 11 0 2.18 Qutoutiao 0 2 1 0 2.33

Twitter presently has a consensus target price of $36.42, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Qutoutiao has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 224.79%. Given Qutoutiao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than Twitter.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twitter and Qutoutiao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.04 billion 7.67 $1.21 billion $0.55 54.64 Qutoutiao $43.70 million 25.28 -$282.54 million ($2.10) -1.86

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twitter beats Qutoutiao on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company operates in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

