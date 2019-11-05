Typhoon Exploration (CVE:TYP) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Typhoon Exploration Inc (CVE:TYP) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 166,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 54,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Typhoon Exploration (CVE:TYP)

Typhoon Exploration Inc acquires, explores, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Monexco property that includes 42 mining claims located in the McCorkill Township; Ranger property comprising 13 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; Sommet property consisting of 11 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; and Futur property with 20 mining claims located in Canada.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Typhoon Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Typhoon Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.