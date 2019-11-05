Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $58.00 price target on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. 51,964,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,265,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,109,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,356,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,508,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

