UBS Group Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $42.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on T. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Desjardins restated an average rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,299,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,723,916. The company has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

