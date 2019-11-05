UBS Group Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $81.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $101.30. 3,132,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,850. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $133,846.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,228,596.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,712,792.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.