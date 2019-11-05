ugChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $183,972.00 (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, ugChain has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One ugChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $183,972.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00041807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.76 or 0.05933626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002351 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014105 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046448 BTC.

ugChain Token Profile

ugChain (UGC) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

