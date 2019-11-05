Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UGP. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.23.

NYSE:UGP opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 49.6% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 94.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 50,190 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 524,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

