Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts expect Ultrapar Participacoes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UGP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 1,451,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Santander cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

