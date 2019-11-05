Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:AUB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 5,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,723. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.