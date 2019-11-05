Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $224,906.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $451,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,426 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Uniqure during the second quarter valued at $3,084,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 105,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

