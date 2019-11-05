United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 2,088 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,767 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

MPC stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. 527,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,817. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

