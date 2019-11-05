United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 3,176 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

PPA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. 1,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $45.98 and a 52-week high of $69.68.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

