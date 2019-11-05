United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,336 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.33. 214,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

