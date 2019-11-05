United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,821 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UTX. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,722. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,186,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.