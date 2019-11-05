United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 342,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 218,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,138. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.