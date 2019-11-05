United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. Raymond James currently has $49.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.71. 283,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,863. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.81.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $574,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $632,003.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3,853.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 353,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 160,551 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 154,480 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,570,000. 18.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.