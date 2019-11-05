Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $12.57.

Uniti Group stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Uniti Group has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $20.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

