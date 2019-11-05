Upland Software (UPLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,742.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

