Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.13% of Urogen Pharma worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 915,970 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 408,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 95,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

URGN opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $46,827.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

