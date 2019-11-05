US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.34.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

