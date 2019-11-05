US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Up to $40.23

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $40.23. US Foods shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 4,935,386 shares trading hands.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,041.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

