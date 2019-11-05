Usca Ria LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2,332.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Shares of NYSE BTT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,864. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

