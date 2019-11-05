Usca Ria LLC Acquires New Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

CW traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.97. 2,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $95.23 and a 52 week high of $140.81.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In related news, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $1,281,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $913,796.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

