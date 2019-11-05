Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $34,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CTR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

