Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBG. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 132,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MBG remained flat at $$26.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

