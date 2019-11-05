Usca Ria LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,643. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.