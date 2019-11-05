Usca Ria LLC Sells 3,493 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 198.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $120.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,458. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

