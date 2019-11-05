USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 643,428 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,428 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $198,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. 6,195,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

